Sharia was detained based on international arrest warrant, according to Spanish media

The Spanish National Police confirms the detention of blogger Anatoliy Shari. He was detained based on an international arrest warrant.

According to Censor.NET, the local newspaper El Diario writes about it.

It is noted that Sharia was detained in Tarragona, where he has lived since 2019. Sources in the police confirm that this happened based on an international arrest warrant.

It was reported that Spanish law enforcement agencies detained A. Sharia on May 4, 2022.

Arrest (588) apprehension (707) Spain (146) high treason (275) Anatolii Sharii (13)
