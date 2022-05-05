Defense forces of Ukraine pass to counterattack in the Kharkiv and Izium directions, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny announced the transition of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to counter-offensive operations in the Kharkiv and Izium areas.

He stated this during a telephone conversation with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the conversation Zaluzhny informed his American counterpart about the operational situation at the front.

In particular, the conversation focused on moving the main efforts of the enemy to the Luhansk direction, where fierce fighting continues in the area of Popasna, Kreminna and Torsky, as well as the transition of Ukrainian defense forces to counter-offensive operations in Kharkiv and Izium directions.

