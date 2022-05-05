Zaluzhny - Millie: Ukraine needs M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS multiple rocket launchers

Russian troops continue to fire cruise missiles at Ukraine.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Millie, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during the conversation Zaluzhny focused on the resumption of the use of cruise missiles by the Russian aggressor.

"The main purpose of these actions is to destroy the logistical routes of military-technical assistance to Ukraine. Thus, during the day on May 3, the enemy used 14 cruise missiles fired from TU-160 strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea," said the commander-in-chief.

It is also reported that last day 8 launches of cruise missiles were recorded on our territory.

"Therefore, the issue of providing Ukraine with M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS missile systems is very important," Zaluzhny added.

"I am deeply grateful to our partners for their assistance to Ukraine. We are successfully overcoming all difficulties in acquiring new weapons and equipment through cooperation and support at all levels. Today our military is not only intensively learning to use and maintain NATO weapons, but also shares his combat experience with partners", he sums up.