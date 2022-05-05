Deputy Commander of Azov Regiment Palamar - Zelensky: Take care of civilians and wounded soldiers who die in agony at Azovstal. VIDEO

The Russians once again broke their promise and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide in the basement of Azovstal.

This was stated in the address by the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, Censor.NET informs.

He reminded that "for the third day in a row the enemy broke into the territory of the Azovstal plant, where heavy bloody fighting continues."

"We call on the world community to evacuate civilians and I personally appeal to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (with a request. - Ed.) To take care of wounded soldiers who are dying in agony from improper treatment. Give the opportunity to pick up the bodies of soldiers so that Ukrainians can say goodbye to their heroes. Respond appropriately to a critical situation in which the enemy does not adhere to any ethical norms, conventions or laws, destroying people in front of the world, guided by permissiveness and impunity! "- said Palamar.

