Hungary is ready to rebuild Kyiv region and accept Ukrainian soldiers for treatment, - Siyarto

Hungary is ready to take part in rebuilding the infrastructure destroyed during the war in Kyiv region and will accept Ukrainian soldiers for treatment.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyyarto at an international conference of donors for Ukraine in Poland, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"We are ready to take part in the reconstruction of schools and hospitals in Kyiv region. If the Kyiv authorities offer another location, we are also ready," Siyarto said.

The Minister also stated that Budapest is ready to provide mobile homes for migrants in the western regions of Ukraine as soon as necessary.

According to Siyarto, Hungary has received 627,000 refugees from Ukraine, provided shelter and food, and offered jobs to those who wanted to stay longer.

"We are also ready to provide thousands of scholarships for Ukrainian students at Hungarian universities so that they can continue or complete their studies," Siyarto said.

Hungary is also ready to accept wounded Ukrainian servicemen for treatment without restrictions, and 130 children in need of specialized treatment.

"I want to say very clearly here: Hungary supports Ukraine and its sovereignty. We clearly share who attacked and who attacked. And we condemn Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and a number of human rights violations and call for an investigation into possible war crimes," Siyarto said.