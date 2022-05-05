Finland provides Ukraine with 70 million euros and military equipment, - Prime Minister Marin

Finland will send additional military equipment to Ukraine and is preparing to provide another 70 million euros in aid.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin during the Donors' Conference to help Ukraine, which takes place on Thursday in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are currently preparing an additional contribution to meet current needs and reconstruction assistance. The contribution to be approved by parliament will be about 70 million euros. We also decided today to send additional military equipment to Ukraine," she said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that Finland is helping Ukrainians who have been forced to flee the country, in particular, particularly vulnerable groups. Against this background, she announced the decision to allocate an additional 700 million euros to help Ukrainian refugees in Finland.

Marin also pointed to Finland's support for EU sanctions against Russia, including sanctions in the energy sector.

In addition, the Prime Minister stressed that Russia should be held accountable for violations of human rights and humanitarian law in Ukraine, and that Finland fully supports the relevant investigation of the International Criminal Court, providing it with financial and expert support.

"Ukraine is fighting for Europe and you are the winners in this war. Our thoughts are with you, and our actions are for the future of Ukraine and its brave people," said the Finnish Prime Minister.