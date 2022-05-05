Time goes not by week, but by day. There is very little food and ammunition left - mothers and wives of Azovstal defenders

Ukrainian defenders defending the Azovstal plant in unsanitary conditions are waiting to be unblocked with injuries and amputations.

The mother of 26-year-old Sviatoslav Gray, Dana Labinska, said that her son has been on contract service in the Azov Regiment for three years now.

According to the woman, her son currently has a shrapnel wound to his legs. Svyatoslav also said that he was bombed in this hospital, and a fragment hit him in the face, and also flew to his feet. And at that time it was his fifth contusion since the beginning of the war. According to him, I know that there are seriously injured - with internal injuries, with amputated legs.

"They eat once a day. He said that his hunger is not over. I hope that our government is doing everything possible to save them. I do not believe in the humanitarian corridor from the Russians, I have no confidence in their words." , - she emphasized.

Sviatoslav Marian's wife said that there were no medicines or painkillers in the hospital at Azovstal.

"He asked me to contact his parents, and I told my parents through someone there that my son loves them. And you don't know if my son will ever see them again. It's just… I'm sick of this fucking power to ask them to do something done. What to ask for? 71 days! " she said.

Dmytro, a 32-year-old border guard of the Mariupol Marine Guard Detachment, was called up for service in the first hours of the war.

"Dima writes that there is no regime of silence - they are constantly bombing from planes, firing from the sea. On Easter they bombed like never before in two months. There are almost no provisions left, water in very limited quantities, trying to save as much as possible," said his wife. Anna.

Natalia Zarytska, the wife of the Azov fighter (name not disclosed for security reasons), said that in one of the letters her husband wrote to her:

"There were hopes that brigades were coming to our aid, but it turned out that they were not coming to us, but were moving away."

The mother of 35-year-old Oleksandr, an Azov serviceman, said that once a week the boys could send a message.

The wife of the soldier of the 36th separate brigade Anton emphasizes that time does not go by the week, it goes by the bottom.

"President Zelensky and Vereshchuk must make every effort to resolve this issue in the coming days.

Also, Arestovich has no right to say that our military has food, water and ammunition for a month," said Anna.

Halyna Ocheretna, the wife of a Marine of the 36th Brigade, last contacted her husband Nazar on April 3.

Eugene, a Marine of the 36th Brigade, last contacted on May 2, says his wife Julia Dzys.

"Until the women and I started shouting about Mariupol, no one talked about it. And now they are completely blocked. They are dying because their limbs are rotting. They have about 600 wounded - not 40, as Iryna Vereshchuk said," she emphasized.

Lizaveta Kraminska, the wife of Azov fighter Anton, said her husband was injured.

There is only one type of antiseptic left to treat the wounds - Betadine. There are no more antibiotics. They eat once a day, there is no drinking water. There are two options - military unblocking and diplomatic. I think it is quite real, if all strong the world will come together and bring this dwarf to consciousness," she said.

"Another question - how could this happen? Kherson, then Melitopol, then Berdyansk, but from Berdyansk to Mariupol another 100 kilometers - how did they get there? Why no one stopped them?" Elizabeth summed up.

