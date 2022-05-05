Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 05.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 05.05.2022.

"71 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea. At the same time, it provokes tensions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova and in the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Carries out regrouping, takes measures to replenish ammunition and fuel. He is trying to improve the tactical position of his troops.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers continue to steal the products of agricultural enterprises. The Russian side continues to accuse the Government of Ukraine of creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the territory controlled by the occupiers. Also, the invaders imitate humanitarian activities with demonstrative distribution of food kits and medicines to local residents.

The enemy continues to launch missile strikes on transport infrastructure to prevent the movement of humanitarian aid and military-technical assistance.

The use of mortars and artillery along almost the entire line of contact continues.

The enemy did not take active action in the Volyn and Polissya directions. In the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus it has been noted that certain units have been brought to a higher level of combat readiness for the purpose of verification.

Engineering equipment for positions in the border areas of the Kursk region continues in the Siversky direction.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost positions near the city of Kharkiv, made an unsuccessful attempt to attack near the settlement of Stary Saltiv.

Due to the constant sanitary losses of personnel, the enemy is increasing the system of medical support of troops, using a network of civilian medical institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region. The occupiers built a hospital on the basis of Kupyansk City Hospital.

The enemy does not stop trying to improve the tactical position of its units in the area of ​​the city of Izium, carries out artillery shelling of nearby settlements, has no success.

Due to significant losses, the enemy withdrew units from the 4th Panzer Division of the 1st Panzer Army and the 106th Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for reconstruction.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy tried to capture Popasna, take full control of the city of Rubizhne and provide favorable conditions for the continuation of the offensive in the direction of the cities of Lyman and Severodonetsk, was unsuccessful

In the South Bug area, the enemy focused on fortifying positions, replenishing ammunition, fuel and logistics.

Administrative and police measures are underway in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupiers continue to carry out filtering measures against local residents, preventing evacuations to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. At the same time, the occupiers are taking measures to replenish personnel losses through accelerated training of military servicemen under contract.

We keep the system! We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! " it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.