"We are crying out for trouble! The authorities must make every effort to save defenders": Native soldiers of Azov Regiment were not allowed to hold rally on Independence Square

Today, May 5, 2022, is exactly eight years since the establishment of the Azov Regiment. An action in support of the Azov Regiment and other Ukrainian defenders, who were trapped on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, was to take place on Independence Square.

The relatives of the Ukrainian defenders of "Azovstal" reported about it in the comment to Censor.NET.

The father of the fighter with the call sign "Reporter" said that the action turned out to be scandalous.

Our relatives are at Azovstal, they are fighting there now, they are already surrounded there. It has been going on for 71 days. We are constantly told that everything will be fine, that they will be remembered, but every day everything becomes "Worse and worse. That is why we are now trying to draw public attention to the fact that the problem is not being solved, and it needs to be solved," he said.

According to him, there were several actions on Sofia Square, on Independence Square.

"Today, when we went there (to Independence Square. - Ed.), There were quite a lot of police. We were told that the action can not be held, because according to martial law, gatherings of people are prohibited," - said the father of the Ukrainian defender. .

Authorities did not reach out to the people. He stressed that the relatives of those who are now surrounded by Azovstal have been brought to despair.

The police started telling us that nothing could be done, then we just stood without crowds, without breaking the law. With posters, how they draw attention to the grief that is happening there now (on Azovstal), if the gathering is forbidden, then I myself will stand and will not break the law, I will express my opinion with a poster. The police began to approach the dialogue, began to say that the gathering is prohibited. Then the police told to come to the cars to check for some drugs, for prohibited items. Then they just started breaking their arms and dragging them into these cars. I was taken to the police station, held for several hours, and collected explanations, as they call it. Then they released him, it was four o'clock, "he continued.

The man noted that it was not the number of people present at the rally, because even when he was standing alone with a poster, he was taken to the police.

"Our goal now is not to protect ourselves, but to protect our loved ones who are now surrounded. We do not complain about the arbitrariness of the police. The government can help. We want the government to make every effort to save our citizens, "he said.

The mother of a soldier of the Azov Regiment with the call sign "Weiss" also reported about the detention at the rally. The reason is the same - martial law and the ban on mass gatherings.

"We want to convene a closed press conference, invite journalists. For relatives to communicate with journalists. Because otherwise there is no way to save our guys from there. We wrote to all embassies, including Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland, Latvia. We write letters to Boris Johnson, Erdogan," - she added.

