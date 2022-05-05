NATO will increase its presence in Baltic Sea if Sweden applies, Stoltenberg said

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO will increase its presence near the Swedish border and in the Baltic Sea while a potential application for membership is being considered.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Truth" with reference to Reuters.

"I am convinced that we will find a solution to Sweden's security needs during the transition period," Stoltenberg said.

Sweden and neighboring Finland are seeking guarantees of military protection during the application process, which may take up to a year for all NATO members to approve.

"Ever since Sweden applied and NATO has said they want Sweden to join, NATO has a very strong commitment to ensuring Sweden's security," Stoltenberg said, adding that this would include an increase in presence around Sweden and in the Baltic Sea.

Earlier, the United Kingdom said it would help Finland in the event of an attack by Russia, regardless of whether the country is a member of NATO.