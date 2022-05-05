Russian occupiers tried unsuccessfully to take control of Popasna and Rubizhne, - General Staff about fights in Donetsk direction
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion in the Donetsk direction
According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the message of The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The message reads: "In the Donetsk direction, the enemy tried to capture Popasna, take full control of the city of Rubizhne and provide favorable conditions for the continuation of the offensive in the direction of the cities of Lyman and Severodonetsk, was unsuccessful."
