Russian occupants in South Ukraine implement fortification of positions, - General Staff

In the South of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers are trying to consolidate their positions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by AFU General Staff.

The report notes: "In the South Bug direction, the enemy has concentrated its efforts on fortifying positions, restocking ammunition, fuel and supplies.

Administrative and police measures continue in the temporarily occupied territories. The occupiers continue filtering local residents and preventing them from evacuating to territory under Ukrainian control. At the same time, the occupiers are taking measures to replenish the loss of personnel through accelerated training of contracted servicemen.

