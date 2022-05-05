On May 9, Putin may announce annexation of Ukrainian territories, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

President of the aggressor country Putin may declare the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine. These are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and part of Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was stated by Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, there are now two parties in the Kremlin, where one says that it is necessary to declare the annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territories on May 9.

"One says that it is necessary even for May 9 to declare the annexation of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, and even the Kherson region, and those territories that are now occupied in Zaporizhzhia. The second part says that in case of annexation, Russia simply will not have a chance" for future negotiation processes," Denysenko said.

"In fact, these days will determine whether Putin will make a statement that he will annex these territories to the Russian Federation after the tasks of the Russian Federation have been accomplished. ... To say that he will get any serious accomplishments before May 9 is not at all necessary right now. In my opinion, 51 to 49 he listens to the first party," explained the adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read more: In catacombs of "Azovstal" up to 2 thousand civilians. These people are Putin's hostages, said Denysenko, adviser to Interior Minister