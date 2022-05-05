In Eastern direction 2 attacks of occupants were repulsed, 32 occupants, 3 tanks, 4 units of armored vehicles, 2 drones were destroyed - OС "East"

Operational Command "East" announced the results of the fight against the Russian occupants on May 5.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The report notes: "Ukrainian soldiers of subordinate units and subdivisions of the OC "East" daily give a worthy repulse to Russian fascists. In particular, on May 5, our defenders repulsed two occupant attacks. Enemy losses were as follows: 32 personnel, 2 IFVs, 1 APC, 1 TBM, 1 ATT and 2 UAVs.

