There will be no more borders between Ukraine and Poland - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that in fact there will be no border between Poland and Ukraine

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to sоcial networks, this statement was made by the President of Poland in an appeal to his citizens.

"There will be no more border between our countries, Poland and Ukraine. There will be no more border! That we will live together on this land, building and rebuilding together our common happiness and common strength, which will allow us to repel any danger or any possible threat," said the President of Poland.

Read more: Duda in Auschwitz compared Russian crimes in Ukraine to Holocaust events