Since beginning of day 11 enemy attacks were repulsed, 24 units of occupants' equipment and 7 drones of "Orlan-10" type were destroyed, - JFO press center
During the current day, May 5, the servicemen of the Joint Forces successfully repulsed 11 attacks of the enemy.
This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press service.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 11 units of armored combat vehicles and 5 units of automotive equipment of the enemy.
Air Defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 7 "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles.
