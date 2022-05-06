On May 5, 1 occupant aircraft and 14 drones were defeated, - Air Forces

On May 5, Ukraine's Air Defenses destroyed 15 air targets of the occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Air Forces Command.

The message notes: "Enemy combat aviation continues to operate at a distance without entering the airspace controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 5, the air defenses of the Air Force and Ground Forces hit at least 15 air targets:

14 "Orlan"-type drones and one aircraft, preliminarily a Su-30cm fighter.

The occupant aircraft was shot down in the Eastern direction by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force.

"The Orlan-10 was shot down by all available means - by anti-aircraft missile units of the Army and Air Force using MANPADs and even an "air-to-air" missile from a Ukrainian fighter.

During the day, fighter, bomber and attack aviation of the Air Force conducted dozens of sorties. Strike groups of aircraft carried out missile and bomb strikes against the occupier's troops and ammunition depots.

