Most of Russian ground forces sent to Mariupol retreated and moved north, Pentagon said.

The main forces of the Russian army, previously sent to Mariupol, are now withdrawn north of the city, which continues to suffer constant air and artillery strikes.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

"In general, according to our estimates, most of the Russian troops - ground forces - who were sent to Mariupol, retreated and moved north," Kirby said.

According to him, now a "small number" of Russian troops are concentrated in the city and its environs, which is approximately equal to "a pair of battalion tactical groups."

A Pentagon spokesman added that the Russians were mostly attacking, launching air and artillery strikes on Mariupol and its environs, as well as on the Azovstal plant.

