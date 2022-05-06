With support of aviation, occupiers resumed assault operations to take control of territory of Azovstal plant, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 06:00 on May 6 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the seventy-second day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people with the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy doesn't stop the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea.

The enemy didn't take active action in the Volyn and Polissya areas. The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are checking the combat readiness of the response forces.

In the Siverskyi direction, no signs of the formation of an offensive group by the enemy were found. In the border areas of Ukraine in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions, a small number of personnel, weapons, and military equipment are kept at positions and bases.

The enemy didn't take any active action in the Slobozhansky direction. The enemy continues to fire from jet and barrel artillery in residential areas and suburbs of Kharkiv.

In addition, the enemy continues to increase the system of air defense, logistics, and fire damage. Carries out regrouping and restoration of combat capability of units.

According to available information, up to 300 people are injured at the Kupyansk city hospital the hospital equipped by the occupiers.

In order to clarify the positions of our troops and the directions of further advance, the enemy is conducting air reconnaissance.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy continues to conduct active hostilities.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops.

In the Popasna direction, the main efforts were focused on establishing full control over the settlement of Popasna and resuming the offensive on the settlements of Lyman and Siversk.

In the city of Mariupol, the blockade of units of the Defense Forces in the Azovstal area continues. In some areas, with the support of aviation, resumed assault operations to take control of the plant.

In the Severodonetsk, Avdiyevsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy didn't conduct active hostilities. Exercises fire in order to restrain the actions of our troops and destroy artillery units.

In the South Bug area, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, kept the occupied frontiers, and strengthened air defense systems and electronic warfare. It fired on the positions of our troops. In the north of Kherson and Mykolaevshchina, the enemy carries out attacks on the settlements which left.

The enemy conducted air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Serhiivka, and Volodymyrivka.

Fifteen air targets have been hit by the Air Force and Land Forces air defense units in the past 24 hours: fourteen Orlan drones and one aircraft.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, defenders of Ukraine repulsed eleven enemy attacks, destroyed eight tanks, eleven units of armored combat vehicles and five units of enemy vehicles, "the General Staff said.