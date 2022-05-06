At night occupiers fired at Dnepropetrovsk region, there are no victims, - Reznichenko
On the night before Friday, the occupiers fired on the settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region, with no casualties.
As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram on Friday morning.
"The night was restless. The occupiers fired on the Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykiv districts. They aimed from the Grads at the Zelenodolsk and Shirokivsk communities. Hit two villages. No one was injured. In the Pokrovsky community "arrival" of the rocket. Hit the field. People were not affected," the head of the RMA wrote.
