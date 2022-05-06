ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7378 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 054 7

At night occupiers fired at Dnepropetrovsk region, there are no victims, - Reznichenko

обстріл

On the night before Friday, the occupiers fired on the settlements of the Dnipropetrovsk region, with no casualties.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram on Friday morning.

"The night was restless. The occupiers fired on the Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykiv districts. They aimed from the Grads at the Zelenodolsk and Shirokivsk communities. Hit two villages. No one was injured. In the Pokrovsky community "arrival" of the rocket. Hit the field. People were not affected," the head of the RMA wrote.

See more: Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (13511) Reznychenko (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 