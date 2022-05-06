66% of Europeans agree that Ukraine should join the EU. Against only Hungarians - poll

66% of EU citizens agree that Ukraine should join the EU when it is ready. These ideas are mostly supported in all countries except Hungary (where 48% agree).

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Flash Eurobarometer, according to Censor.NET with reference to "Ukrayinsku pravdu".

Most people agree that Ukraine should join the EU as soon as it is ready - in Portugal (87%), Estonia (83%), Lithuania (82%) and Poland (81%).

At the same time, the most dissenters are Luxembourg (38%), Greece (37%), and Hungary (36%).

71% believe that Ukraine is part of the European family.

93% of Europeans approve of providing humanitarian aid to war victims. 88% of Europeans approve of the idea of ​​accepting refugees into the EU. 80% approve of Ukraine's financial support.

The poll also notes that Bulgaria and Cyprus are the only two EU countries where the majority of citizens disagree that the Russian government is responsible for the war in Ukraine (46% and 52% respectively).