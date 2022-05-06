Cruiser "Moskva" didn't take part in "special operation" and sank as result of "emergency", - prosecutor's office of Russian Federation. DOCUMENT

Russian prosecutors are convincing the father of Shkrebets, a conscript who served on the Moskva missile cruiser and "disappeared" when the ship sank, that his son is "missing from the military unit."

This is stated in a letter sent by the military prosecutor's office of the Russian Black Sea Fleet to Dmitry Shkrebets. The relevant document was published by Bellingcat investigative journalist Hristo Grozev, Censor.NET reports.

"The inspection showed that the ship on which Shkrebets E.D. was serving didn't enter the territorial waters of Ukraine, and was not included in the list of formations and military units involved in the special military operation," the statement reads. in the document.

The prosecutor's office said that on April 13, Shkrebets went missing "during an emergency that killed the ship," Denis Shkrebets went missing. The commander of the military unit issued an order declaring him "missing from the military unit."

It will be recalled that Dmytro Shkrebets, a resident of occupied Yalta, strongly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine. When his 19-year-old son "disappeared" on the cruiser Moskva, the father wrote a request to the military prosecutor's office and called for the punishment of those who put his son on board the cruiser.