Today there will be humanitarian corridor to occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region

Today, May 6, a humanitarian corridor will be opened in the Kamyanskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region for those who need to travel to the temporarily occupied territory. It will be open from 10:00 until 14:00.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of Zaporizhzhia OVA.

"Today, May 6, 2022, from 10:00 to 14:00, a green, humanitarian corridor will be opened for citizens who need to travel to the temporarily occupied territories near the village of Kamyanske. The command of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhzhia region asks to monitor the security situation because in case of its change the corridor will be closed ", - the spokesman of OVA Ivan Arefyev reported.

