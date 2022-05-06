ENG
Resistance of Azovstal defenders destroys plans of Russian Federation in southern Donbas, - British intelligence

Russia is suffering losses due to the resistance of the defenders of the Azovstal plant. This thwarts her plans in the south of Donbas.

This is stated in the daily intelligence survey of the British Ministry of Defense, informs Censor.NET.

British intelligence has indicated that Russian troops are storming Azovstal for the second day, despite previous statements refusing to storm.

According to London, Russia is trying to capture Azovstal by Victory Day on May 9 to gain symbolic success in Ukraine.

"Such efforts have cost Russia its troops, equipment, and ammunition. As long as Ukrainian resistance continues in Azovstal, Russian losses will continue to grow and disrupt their operational plans in the southern Donbas," the statement said.

