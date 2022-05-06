Ukrainians are forced to accept citizenship of pseudo-republics, in case of refusal promise repressions, - intelligence

They hold preventive talks with people who have lost their homes and all their property and leave any means of subsistence in case of refusal to issue pseudo-documents.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In the occupied city of Sorokine (Luhansk region), the process of issuing "LNR" passports for Ukrainian citizens displaced from the recently occupied territories has begun. People are deprived of homes, property, and money. Therefore, they are forced to agree to these conditions, because this is the only way to receive payments in rubles, food kits, and medical care. "Preventive talks" are held with people. It is reported that in case of refusal to acquire the citizenship of the pseudo-republic - people will lose any means of subsistence and repressive measures will be applied to them," the statement reads.

It is known that currently most of the employees of the so-called "law enforcement agencies of the LNR" have been sent to the combat zone in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

"The hastily recruited recruits have virtually no experience. As a result, on May 1, LNR people's police patrol units were forced to stop checking private vehicles and personal documents at checkpoints near Sorokine," Ukrainian intelligence officials said.