Good air defense job. Enemy drone was destroyed over the Dnipro, - RMA
The Armed Forces successfully worked on a Russian drone in the sky over the city of Dnipro.
Informs Censor.NET, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reports about it.
"Everything is fine. Our military shot down a drone over the Dnipro," Reznichenko said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password