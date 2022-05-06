ENG
Good air defense job. Enemy drone was destroyed over the Dnipro, - RMA

The Armed Forces successfully worked on a Russian drone in the sky over the city of Dnipro.

Informs Censor.NET, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reports about it.

"Everything is fine. Our military shot down a drone over the Dnipro," Reznichenko said.

