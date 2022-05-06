Putin continues to send conscripts after 4-day course of preparation for war to Ukraine, - Intelligence

Due to high losses at the front, the occupiers are trying to urgently replenish the reserves of "manpower". Despite repeated statements by the Kremlin about the inadmissibility of involving conscripts in the war, such cases are becoming more frequent.

According to Censor.NET,this was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine found that in the 217th Airborne Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division (Ivanovo) to combat operations in Ukraine are actively involved in military service. Currently, the 98th Division of the occupier is taking part in the fighting in the Kharkiv region.

Success in the recovery of losses leads to a reduction in the training period of future occupiers. Recruits of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces undergo a 4-day training course. After that, they are sent to replenish motorized infantry units on the territory of Ukraine. Also, the Russian authorities are forcibly sending up to 40 Crimean medical workers on a free business trip to the occupied territories of Donetsk region. The term of "business trip" is up to 2 weeks. The stated goal is to "provide assistance", the statement said.

Ukrainian spies add that at the same time there are more cases of desertion of the occupiers. So, in the village of Rybalche of the Kherson area occupiers look for 15 servicemen of the Russian Federation. They do not want to engage in hostilities with the Ukrainian army and have left the unit.