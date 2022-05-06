ENG
Ukrainians urged not to ignore air alarm on May 8 and 9

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine calls on the eve and during May 8-9 to be especially attentive to air alarm signals.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"Since Russian troops can not boast of significant achievements at the front before Victory Day, the risk of massive shelling of Ukrainian cities these days is increasing.
Therefore, we urge you to pay special attention to air alarm signals, as well as follow the rules in the event of a curfew," the statement said.

