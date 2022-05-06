On "Azovstal" Russians lined up the car which went to take away civilians, - "Azov"

The Russian military with ATGM lined up a car on the territory of the Azovstal plant, which was to evacuate civilians from there.

This was reported on Telegram by a special detachment of special purpose "Azov", informs Censor.NET.

"During the ceasefire, a car was hit by the Russians on the territory of the Azovstal plant using anti-tank missiles. The car was moving towards civilians in order to evacuate them from the plant," the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, one fighter was killed and six others were injured.

"The enemy continues to violate all agreements and not adhere to security guarantees during the evacuation of civilians," Azov said.

