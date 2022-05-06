Occupiers and their relatives about displaced people from ORDLO: "I don't like it - f#ck back, nobody invited you here",. AUDIO

Russia used and "threw" migrants from the so-called "LPR/DPR", who left for Russia, fleeing the war

This is evidenced by new telephone conversations of Russian invaders, who managed to intercept the SSU, informs Censor.NET.

"A woman from Donetsk said that they were promised one house, and given another, promised to feed one way, and fed differently…" - says a resident of the Krasnodar Territory to her husband, the occupier. They both do not restrain their emotions and do not choose the words: "I don't like it, f#ck it back, nobody invited you here and nobody keeps you here!".

Therefore, the reality in which the migrants from the temporarily occupied territories found themselves has nothing to do with the propaganda stories about helping the "residents of Donbas". Having played the role of "refugees" on RosTV, they are now left to fend for themselves and feel like "second-class people" surrounded by Russians who openly despise them, the SSU said.

