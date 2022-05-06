Armed Forces have already eliminated at least 10 Russian generals, said CIA ex-director Petraeus

At least a dozen Russian generals have already been killed in Ukraine, and the number of liquidated battalion and brigade commanders has increased many times over.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by General David Petraeus, former director of the CIA, ex-commander of the US Central Command and US and NATO forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, Censor.NET reports.

"At least ten or eleven Russian generals have been killed so far. This is a staggering figure, especially given that the entire US military has lost one general in decades of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. So it's a powerful blow to Russia's military control system. And you can to imagine that the number (liquidated - ed.) of battalion and brigade commanders is many times greater than the number of dead generals," said Petraeus.

The American general, in particular, pointed out that the Ukrainians are jamming the unprotected radio communication of the Russian military, and this also leads to the fact that Russian senior commanders personally arrive at the front line, where they meet death.

"In this situation, the lack of communication between the command staff and the lower level requires that generals, commanders of brigades, regiments and battalions personally appear on the front line, get out of their cars, and at this time skilled Ukrainian snipers simply remove them," - said the former head of the CIA.