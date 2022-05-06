NATO Military Committee to discuss Russia's war, Ukraine, Sweden and Finland invited to event

The Chiefs of General Staff of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden will take part in a meeting of NATO's highest military body on 19 May.

The military committee will meet on May 19 in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the Committee.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the Chiefs of Staff in the first session to consider the geostrategic context and preparations for the Madrid Summit in June.

The second session will focus on Russia's war in Ukraine, and will be joined by NATO's defense chiefs Finland, Sweden and Ukraine.

The third session will focus on the implementation of the Concept of Containment and Defense of the Euro-Atlantic Area, as well as on NATO's long-term position.

The Chiefs of Staff will then meet with NATO's Asia-Pacific partners, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea to discuss regional developments.

