Russia wants Ukrainians to be silent workforce - Zelensky in Icelandic parliament

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the forced deportation of Ukrainians from the Russian territories temporarily occupied by Russia to remote regions of the Russian Federation is being carried out in order for them to become a silent labor force there.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Addressing the Icelandic parliament, the head of state noted that nature and weather conditions in Ukraine create favorable opportunities for agriculture.

"But look at the full-scale war that is going on in our country. Look at what the Russian military is doing. Even in such comfortable conditions, they managed to create hell. Why? Everything is very frank: that we never had democracy, that we never there was no independence. That our land, our nature could be used against our interests. That our resources work for another state. And for our people to be just a silent workforce, "Zelensky said in a video address to the Icelandic parliament.

At the same time, the President called on Icelandic parliamentarians to pay attention to the number of Ukrainian citizens who were deported to Russia.

"More than 500,000 of our people have already been deported to Russia. They have been forced to go there. Everything is being taken away from them. Documents are being taken away from them, communications are being taken away. They are being sent to remote regions of foreign lands. Russia. They are trying to assimilate there by force. 500 thousand deported people! This is a large number. And you know, this is more than the total population of your beautiful country, "Zelensky stressed.

