ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7579 visitors online
News Prisoner swap War
3 100 8

From captivity of Russians released 41 more people, among released there is rector of temple of OCU, - Vereshchuk

полонені,обмін

28 military and 13 civilians are returning home.

This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Another exchange of prisoners took place. 41 people were returned, including 11 women.

28 military and 13 civilians are returning home.

It is especially gratifying that today the rector of the Church of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is among those released, "the official said.

Read more: NATO Military Committee to discuss Russia's war, Ukraine, Sweden and Finland invited to event

Author: 

hostages (636) Vereshchuk (116)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 