From captivity of Russians released 41 more people, among released there is rector of temple of OCU, - Vereshchuk
28 military and 13 civilians are returning home.
This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"Another exchange of prisoners took place. 41 people were returned, including 11 women.
It is especially gratifying that today the rector of the Church of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine is among those released, "the official said.
