In dozens of countries there may be political chaos due to food shortages - Zelensky

The world is a few steps away from the political chaos in dozens of countries that could result from the food and inflation crises.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the think tank Chatham House, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"By blackmailing Europe into launching the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline last year, Russia has provoked a price crisis in Europe. Gazprom deliberately did not provide the market with the necessary amount of gas to cover the deficit, and as a result, gas prices in Europe reached highs, and a historic high. It hit all Europeans without exception, "the head of state stressed.

Zelensky reminded that now, as an element of a full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia is blocking the Ukrainian ports it has seized.

Also, the President added, the global market is left without sufficient supplies from Ukraine of some key products - grain, sunflower oil, corn and other agricultural products.

"What are the consequences we see? In some countries there is a shortage of sunflower oil. In other countries there is a slowdown in the agricultural production chains associated with our supplies. In other countries there is a shortage of basic foodstuffs.

All this together puts pressure on prices. In North Africa, the Middle East, Asia. And in the future it will apply to other regions of the world. And the poorest will suffer. We are sure that the middle class will also suffer. Obviously, the political consequences of this can be dangerous. Why I say - political chaos is one of the components of food security, "he concluded.

