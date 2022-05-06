Russian troops are trying to force the Siversky Donets near the occupied Kreminna - Haidai

The Russians are terrorizing more than 3,500 Kreminna residents. There are no products, lights or mobile phones in the city.

The chairman of Lugansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs. .

"The Russian troops are trying to force the Siversky Donets near Kreminna

The captured city is teeming with Russian technology.

Fighting is taking place on the outskirts.

orcs are trying to force the river.

More than 3.5 thousand citizens are currently under occupation. Russians terrorize the population in every possible way: from checking phones to the disappearance of Ukrainian patriots. Thus, the enemy conducts counterintelligence.

Almost every house was looted. The city has a difficult humanitarian situation, no food. There is no light, no mobile connection.

People are waiting for the return of the Ukrainian flag. Soon," the official summed up.

