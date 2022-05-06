Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 06.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 06.05.2022.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"72 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion last. The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy does not stop the offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea. The greatest activity of the occupiers continues to be observed in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions. The enemy launches missile strikes on transport infrastructure and residential areas of settlements of our state.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy did not take active action. Certain forces and means of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

Currently, there are units of the Russian Armed Forces in the Republic of Belarus consisting of up to 8 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems "Iskander-M" and up to 6 aircraft of various modifications that may be involved in air and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Some units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions. The engineering equipment of the positions was carried out near the border crossing points. According to the available information, in the settlement of Klintsy, Bryansk region, units of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District are conducting combat coordination in order to further participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to increase the number of troops. From the area of ​​the settlement of Urazovo of the Belgorod region to the territory of Ukraine carries out movement of divisions from structure of the Eastern military district. The enemy is blocking some remote settlements in the Kharkiv region, carrying out systematic high-intensity shelling, including with the use of rocket-propelled grenade launchers, in areas where our troops are concentrated. Also, the enemy led the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Nova Dmytrivka, had no success.

As a result of the offensive, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine regained control over the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Fedorivka, Ukrainka, Shestakovo, Peremoha, and part of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, in order to restrain the actions of our units, the enemy fires along the entire line of contact. Continues airstrikes and missiles.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Shandrygolove. He tried to establish control over the settlements of Rubizhne and Voevodivka in the Severodonetsk direction, but was unsuccessful. In the Popasnyansky direction he carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Nyzhne. In the Avdiyevsky and Kurakhiv directions, he limited himself to shelling the positions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the city of Mariupol, the enemy focused its efforts on blocking and defeating units of Ukrainian defenders in the Azovstal area.

The occupiers conducted reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of the settlement of Prechystivka, were unsuccessful, and retreated.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, inflicting fire damage on the positions of our troops in some areas. He focused his efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers, replenishing ammunition and engineering equipment positions.

In the Bessarabian direction, the Russian Federation continues to provoke tensions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova. The personnel of the operational group of the Russian troops is in combat readiness "Full".

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses in personnel and equipment. According to the available information, up to 800 wounded and up to 200 bodies of dead enemy servicemen are in the psychiatric hospital of the village of Malotokmatsky, Rostov region, which was partially handed over to the Russian Armed Forces.

We keep the system! We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.