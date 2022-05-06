Putin may announce something "grand" on May 9, we are ready for any scenario, - Kuleba

After the start of the Russian aggression on February 24, Ukraine is constantly under threat from Russia and is ready for any scenario every day, including May 9.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"I'm not worried about May 9. In fact, what could be worse? More missiles will fly towards Ukraine? The Russians can increase this number at any time - before, after or on May 9. More Russian troops will be thrown at Ukraine? This is also it can happen every day, "he said.

According to Kuleba, Putin can use this date for propaganda purposes and announce something "big, grand."

"But starting from February 24, we are ready for any scenario. And I would not like to exaggerate the threats on May 9, because something can change every day," the minister concluded.

