We do not see any desire on part of Russian Federation to end war, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he saw no signs of a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He said this speaking before the specialists of the Royal Institute of International Relations Chatham House, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"Today is the 72nd day of a full-scale war, and we do not see the end of the war yet. We do not feel or see any desire from the Russian side to end it. And we do not see satisfactory solutions to the challenges posed by Russia in this war.

Since February 24, there has not been a day that we have not negotiated the provision of weapons to us, the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, and so on. And there was not a day when we did not negotiate a safe exit and a "green corridor" for the people under siege in Mariupol, "Zelensky said.

The President explained that Ukraine seeks to win the war as soon as possible, restore its territorial integrity and begin rebuilding the destroyed property, in particular with funds confiscated from Russia.

Zelensky stressed that the Russian-Ukrainian war will have global consequences in many areas. First and foremost, these are food security challenges for hundreds of millions of people, particularly in the Middle East. After all, according to Zelensky, the traditional supply chains of key food products in the region have been broken.

The president added that world leaders were beginning to realize the global consequences of the war, although in the early days they had pessimistic expectations about Ukraine's ability to repel Russian aggression.

He called on the world to act more decisively and quickly, because the scale of the damage and losses from the war for the whole world will increase with each passing day of the war. Although Ukraine's future victory in the war is certain, its approach could reduce the damage to the world.

Zelensky expressed regret that for more than two months the Ukrainian authorities have had to talk about the same things that can stop Russian military aggression, but the world hesitates for a long time, leaders discuss, and finally agree with Ukraine. The president cited the long-running dispute over the oil embargo as an example, with most countries refusing to even consider such a possibility at first. But now the embargo is already in the next package of sanctions from the European Union, while the United States and Britain have already decided to stop imports of Russian oil and petroleum products.

