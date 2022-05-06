If occupants destroy people in Mariupol, there will be nothing to talk about with Russia - Zelensky

The possible destruction by Russian occupants of the Ukrainian military and civilians remaining at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol may put an end to any diplomatic negotiations with Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a video meeting at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"If they kill people who can now be humanely exchanged, if they are military, or released, if they are civilians, or help the wounded, whether they are military or civilian, then there is nothing to talk to them about at the diplomatic level either," the Head of State explained.

Zelensky noted that today, thanks to the efforts of Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, it was finally possible to find a format to evacuate civilians from the blocked Azovstal plant.

In the President's opinion, the blockade of the city by the Russian occupiers is a deliberate step, a manifestation of hatred and terrorism. The information and propaganda machine of the Russian Federation is primarily responsible for such brutality, and this problem has to be dealt with.

"They were able to develop such hatred even before the full-scale war began. They have been at it for years, and now it's all turning into torture," Zelensky concluded.

Read more: We do not see any desire on part of Russian Federation to end war, - Zelensky