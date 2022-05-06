ENG
In Eastern direction, enemy ammunition depot was destroyed, 15 occupants, 3 armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems and 2 drones were destroyed, - OC "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of OC "East".

The report noted: "On May 6, our soldiers discovered and destroyed a Russian fascist ammunition depot.
The enemy's losses were as follows: 15 personnel, 1 BTR, 1 BMP, 1 IFV, 5 artillery systems, 1 AP, 2 UAVs.

