Putin will hint at "doomsday" for West at May 9 parade - Reuters
Russian President Putin will send a "doomsday" warning to the West, namely the possible use of nuclear weapons during the May 9 parade.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Reuters.
The newspaper reports that during the parade over St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow the IL-80 "Doomsday" will fly for the first time since 2010.
The IL-80 is supposed to carry Russian officials in the case of a nuclear war.
