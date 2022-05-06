Putin will hint at "doomsday" for West at May 9 parade - Reuters

Russian President Putin will send a "doomsday" warning to the West, namely the possible use of nuclear weapons during the May 9 parade.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Reuters.

The newspaper reports that during the parade over St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow the IL-80 "Doomsday" will fly for the first time since 2010.

The IL-80 is supposed to carry Russian officials in the case of a nuclear war.

