Severodonetsk is not surrounded, fighting with occupants continues in nearby villages, - Haidai

Severodonetsk is not blockaded. The information spread by the foreign media doesn't correspond to reality.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidia, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The situation in the regional center of Luhansk region is difficult, but there is no talk of encirclement. Fighting continues in the villages near the city, and our defenders are successfully repulsing the attacks.

Orcs are planning to cut off Luhansk region, namely the road to Bakhmut near Popasna", - he noted.

At the same time, the hot spots remain - Popasna, Rubizhne, villages near Severodonetsk and settlements of Hirska community.

"The Russians expected to seize Luhansk region in a short period of time, but... it's been the third month... and even foreign mercenaries cannot help the Rashists," Haidai wrote.

