From Azovstal we managed to evacuate 50 people, tomorrow evacuation operation will continue - Vereshchuk

On May 6, 50 people were evacuated from Azovstal, despite constant provocations by the occupiers and fighting.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we were evacuating civilians from Azovstal. We were supposed to pick up people on the way back to Port City. Unfortunately, we couldn't make it in time. Because the whole day the convoy was forced to stand near Azovstal. There were battles and other provocations happening there. The enemy was constantly violating the ceasefire. Therefore, the evacuation was extremely slow. However, today we managed to get 50 women, children and elderly people out of Azovstal. Tomorrow morning we will continue the evacuation operation," reads the report

According to Vereshchuk, if everything goes according to plan, at 17:00 there will be buses at Port City that will take people to Bezymyannyi.

"There people from Port City will join our convoy from Azovstal, which will go to Zaporizhzhya the next day. I sincerely apologize to the people of Mariupol who couldn't wait for the evacuation buses today. Tomorrow we should have everything out. We gather at 17:00 near Port City", - she added.

Read more: On "Azovstal" Russians lined up the car which went to take away civilians, - "Azov"