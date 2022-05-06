G7 Leaders Conference was intentionally convened before Victory Day in Russia, - White House

The G7 leaders will intentionally hold a video conference on May 8.

This was announced by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.

"I don't think it should be meaningless to anyone when on what schedule, when this G7 meeting will take place, which is the day before Victory Day in Russia, which President Putin has certainly projected in his desire to mark that day as the day he defeats Ukraine. Of course, he's not winning," she said.

According to Psaki, this meeting and conversation is an opportunity not only to show how united the West is in standing up to President Putin's aggression and invasion, but also to show that unity needs work, requires effort, requires blood, sweat and sometimes tears.

