Since beginning of day, 8 enemy attacks were repelled, 22 enemy vehicles and 7 drones were destroyed, -JFO press center

During the current day, May 6, the servicemen of the Joint Forces successfully repulsed 8 attacks of the enemy.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 8 artillery systems (including 4 MLRS), 7 units of combat armored vehicles, 3 units of special engineering and one enemy vehicle.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 7 "Orlan-10" type UAVs.

