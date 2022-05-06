Since beginning of day, 8 enemy attacks were repelled, 22 enemy vehicles and 7 drones were destroyed, -JFO press center
During the current day, May 6, the servicemen of the Joint Forces successfully repulsed 8 attacks of the enemy.
This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.
In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 8 artillery systems (including 4 MLRS), 7 units of combat armored vehicles, 3 units of special engineering and one enemy vehicle.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 7 "Orlan-10" type UAVs.
