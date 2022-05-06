Occupiers opened fire on convoy in Kharkiv region: Four people were killed

Rashists in the Kharkiv region opened fire on a convoy of cars with civilians. Four people were killed.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on May 4, 2022, 15 private cars left the Russian military-occupied city of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. On the way near the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired on a convoy of cars with civilians.

On May 6, 2022, the location of the motorcade was established and a number of investigative (search) actions were carried out. On the side of the highway between the settlements of Stary Saltiv and the village of Verkhniy Saltiv six damaged cars and four bodies were found.

