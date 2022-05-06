Russian occupiers fired rockets and launched air strikes on Hulyaypole and Orikhiv, - Zaporizhzhya RMA

The Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration released operational information in the region on May 6.

The statement reads: "The Russian army does not give calm to the peaceful cities of Orikhiv and Hulyaypole. Today around 11:00, the enemy actively used aviation and artillery on Hulyaypole. The Russian army used massive artillery fire to destroy the civilian infrastructure in Orikhiv, as well as missiles and airstrikes.

Also today, the Russians launched a strike on Kamianske. The village is bombarded every day, and today's attack did not bring success to the occupants. According to reports from the Zaporizhzhya Defense Forces, only one Russian tank was burnt out together with the soldiers in it.

Russian troops also shelled the village of Novotavrishke of Kamyshevakha community. About 20 houses were destroyed. Fortunately, there were no locals injured.

The other day, near the village of Nove in the Polohy district, Russian artillery positions and personnel of the Russian forces were hit by gunfire. The enemy suffered casualties, and local residents observed Russian troops removing the killed on the morning of May 5.

On the same day, May 5, 2022, camouflaged positions of Russian forces consisting of 6 APCs and artillery were discovered near the village of Vyshneve, Zaporizhzhya region. The Zaporizhzhya Defense Forces inflicted a fiery defeat and the enemy suffered casualties.

Because of the high losses at the front, the occupiers are trying to urgently replenish the reserves of "manpower". Therefore, the Kremlin is increasingly involving conscripts in the war. At present, most of the so-called "LNR law enforcement officers" have been sent to the war zone in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions. And the rushedly assembled "conscripts" have practically no experience of service.

A Russian pilot suspected of spying was found in Zaporizhzhya. Data gathered may indicate that the Russian came to Ukraine to engage in sabotage and reconnaissance activities and to correct the fire of the Russian military.

According to Energodar Mayor Dmitry Orlov, there is no way out of the city to Zaporizhzhya due to constant shelling.

And there are problems with mobile communications and electricity in the Polohy district, which is a consequence of Russian aggression and regular artillery attacks. Therefore, communication lines are damaged. Operators make repairs only when it would be safe to do so.

In Yakimivka, Melitopol district, employees in state institutions are forced to sign a form, allegedly agreeing to receive their salaries in Russian rubles. The occupiers promise to give the money in cash. If the employees refuse and insist that their salaries continue to be paid in hryvnias, the Russians threaten to take two-thirds of their salary.

According to the Ukrainian authorities in Berdyansk, there were visits to the offices and homes of some activists by armed occupants demanding that they stop distributing medicine and food to the local population and provide contacts of all volunteers and carriers working to support the population and remaining on the Ukrainian side. According to the occupiers, only they have a monopoly on "good deeds," and independent volunteer activities of citizens in the occupied territory are "unacceptable".

According to the residents of Berdyansk, the Russian military deployed a lot of their equipment in the area of Morozov Street. Therefore, the Russians intensified searches in the area: they enter the apartments, search everything with dogs, check passports and residence registration.

