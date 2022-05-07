Russia should not be prevented from making "iron curtain" to itself, - Zelensky

If Russia is making an iron curtain, as the USSR used to do, then it should not be interfered with. The curtain will be taken down by other generations of the Russian Federation when they receive the consequences.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video meeting at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On sanctions in general. I think so, if the iron curtain, which Russia itself has made and is doing step by step, as the Soviet Union did, then we should not prevent them, let them make this iron curtain. They will take it down - another generation of their state will take it down when they suffer the consequences of this curtain, which they themselves created with their own bloody steps and information policy," he emphasized.

According to Zelensky, if there is an iron curtain, there can be no export-import relations as long as Russia resorts to blackmail - this also applies to nuclear blackmail, and blackmail for the use of chemical weapons, and blackmail to seize other states.

Read more: You can't impose sanctions with one hand and sign new contracts with Russia with another - Zelensky