In morning in Odessa air alarms sounded, and air defense systems worked

In Odessa, the night passed without shelling, and in the morning there were air alarms. Ukrainian air defense units worked.

As Censor.NET reports, the speaker of the Odessa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk reported about it on Telegram.

"In the morning there were air alarms. But our air defense forces fulfilled their combat missions. Details - a little later," - said in his morning address.

Also, the Defense Forces of the Odessa region continue to perform combat missions in certain areas, Bratchuk added.

The RMA speaker said that the enemy was trying to conduct more intensive air reconnaissance in the region.

He also called on residents of Odessa to adhere to information hygiene and avoid possible provocations, as the enemy intensifies its information and psychological special operations.

